Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced simulation that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

Fantasy football draft season is in high gear, and owners everywhere are dealing with more turmoil among the sport's top options than usual. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired this off-season, retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn't rule out a comeback recently, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott are still holding out for new contracts and Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has had a lively off-season that has many questioning where he truly belongs in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Because of all that NFL news, 2019 Fantasy football sleepers could be more important to find than ever, as depth might be the only way to combat so much risk at the top of the draft. That's why you'll need reliable Fantasy football rankings 2019 like the ones you'll find at SportsLine. Their 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Like Luck in 2016 and 2017, Newton was slowed and eventually shut down in 2018 because of a nagging shoulder injury. He had surgery to repair the issue in the off-season and should be good to go in Week 1 against the Rams.

The 30-year-old was No. 1 in the NFL in play-action completion percentage (75.7), fifth in red-zone completion percentage (68.4), fifth in pressured completion percentage (47.1) and is one of the most effective red-zone rushing threats regardless of position. He also logged a career-high 67.9 percent completion percentage in 2018. SportsLine's Fantasy football QB rankings 2019 list him as their No. 6 QB even though he's the 11th quarterback being drafted on average in standard 12-team leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Texans running back Duke Johnson. Houston traded a conditional 2020 pick that could be a third or fourth-rounder to Cleveland for Johnson earlier this summer. After Lamar Miller tore his ACL, Johnson will see plenty of work in the Texans' backfield, even with the recent acquisition of Hyde.

In four seasons as a change-of-pace player with the Browns, Johnson racked up 3,456 yards on 534 touches with 14 touchdowns. Now, he's in line for 200-plus touches if his body can handle it.

Considering that Johnson led the NFL with 7.2 yards per touch in 2018, it creates a high ceiling for a player whose 2019 Fantasy football ADP is in the sixth round. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 slot him as their No. 26 running back, ahead of players like Kenyan Drake, James White, Austin Ekeler and Phillip Lindsay, who are all being drafted at least a round earlier.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season, and find out.