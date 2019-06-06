Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from computer model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

It's officially less than 100 days away from the start of the 2019 NFL season, which means Fantasy football owners are beginning to think about how they want to construct their team. In order to separate from the rest of your league, you'll need to identify the players who present the best value relative to their draft position. For instance, Fantasy football owners who drafted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last year saw massive returns that led owners to Fantasy titles in many cases. But will Mahomes be worth drafting early in 2019, especially if Kansas City's deep threat Tyreek Hill is forced to miss time due to suspension? The Chiefs' offense will also no longer feature running back Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing in 2017. You'll need to look at all the facts and answer these types of questions before identifying the top Fantasy football sleepers for the upcoming season. That's why you'll want to download the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets at SportsLine before identifying which players are set to exceed their draft position. SportsLine's proven model has a proven track record of calling Fantasy football sleepers, just like when it nailed Andrew Luck's impressive comeback last season after coming off a shoulder injury.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Over his last four games of the 2018 season, Anderson averaged 84 yards per contest while scoring three touchdowns during that span. He's proven he has what it takes to be a solid WR2, having already been a top-25 receiver once in his career. And if Sam Darnold is able to improve in his sophomore season, Anderson figures to be the main beneficiary as the No. 1 receiver in New York.

The Jets also added Le'Veon Bell this offseason, who will certainly draw more defenders into the box, leaving more one-on-one opportunities. That bodes well for Anderson, who's averaging 14.7 yards per reception through the first three years of his career. The team at SportsLine is projecting Anderson to outperform fellow wide receivers like Jarvis Landry, Tyler Boyd and D.J. Moore, all players who are currently being drafted higher than Anderson. He is one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Jones is coming off his best season as a professional, carrying the ball 133 times for 728 yards and nine total touchdowns. Jones also proved to be a lethal weapon out of the backfield, averaging 7.9 yards per reception in 2018.

Despite missing the first two games of the season due to suspension, Jones exploded onto the scene and proved to be a Fantasy stud in the final half of the season. In fact, he scored at least one touchdown in five of his last six games and averaged 5.5 yards per carry for the second consecutive season.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Jones to outperform fellow running backs like Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook, both players who are currently being drafted higher than Jones. He is one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

