Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from computer model that called Matt Breida's huge season

It's just over a month until the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers kick off the 2019 NFL regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5. It's the league's oldest and most historic rivalry and over the course of the next month, Fantasy football owners will be gearing up for a whirlwind season that spans four months. Can Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky continue to climb 2019 Fantasy football rankings after tossing 24 touchdowns last season? How will Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers fare under new head coach Matt LaFleur? And how will Chicago's shut-down defense perform after losing coordinator Vic Fangio to the Broncos' head coaching job? With 2019 Fantasy football draft prep well underway, a little unbiased advice can go a long way. Before you finish your 2019 Fantasy football strategy, see what the team at SportsLine has to say. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Lions running back Kerryon Johnson. After being drafted in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft, Johnson factored heavily into Detroit's offense early, rushing for over 100 yards in a Week 3 win over the Patriots and earning the starting role for the next seven games before a sprained left knee ended his season.

Johnson is healthy now and the Lions just released pass-catching back Theo Riddick. That means Johnson should see more work in the passing game, which will enhance his value significantly, especially in 2019 Fantasy football PPR rankings. SportsLine lists him as a top-10 option at running back despite the fact that Johnson has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 31.11.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He is coming off his best season as a pro. Ryan threw for 4,924 yards, a career high, including a sparkling 374-yard, five touchdown performance against the Saints in Week 3. Ryan's 35 passing touchdowns were the second-most of his career, his completion percentage of 69.4 nearly hit a career high, and his 308 yards per game trailed only Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football QB rankings say Ryan, who isn't going off the board until the sixth round in standard leagues, will give you similar production as several quarterbacks being selected two rounds earlier like Luck, Rodgers, and Deshaun Watson.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Leonard Fournette. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

