Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from dialed-in computer model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The NFL season is less than a month away and all 32 teams have now completed at least one preseason game. A large number of starters didn't participate in the first week of the preseason, but we should see most of the players who are healthy in Week 2, giving us an even better foundation for our 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. However, one player it appears we won't be watching this week is Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. He's battling a calf strain that has held him out of training camp and isn't practicing. The anticipation is that he should be healthy by the start of the regular season, but more missed time could cause him to slide down 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Keeping up with the NFL latest injury news is paramount, and the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine are updated in real-time to reflect current headlines. The model has a proven history and can help guide you to 2019 Fantasy football sleepers who will outperform their ADP like Luck and 49ers running back Matt Breida just last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. In an offense where Julio Jones is featured, it often feels like there aren't enough targets to go around for another wide receiver. However, Ridley quietly had 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

The former first-round pick out of Alabama was sixth in the NFL in average target separation (1.84 yards) and ranked 19th in yards after the catch. He proved himself as a route runner and catch-and-run specialist. Matt Ryan had a QB rating of 129.0 when targeting Ridley (sixth in the NFL) and Ridley produced 2.25 Fantasy points per target (ninth). Look for Ridley to see an even larger share of the workload this season, which is why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football WR rankings slot him ahead of players like Chris Godwin and A.J. Green, who are going a round earlier than Ridley on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Texans running back Lamar Miller. Even though the Texans traded for Browns running back Duke Johnson, Miller is in line to see early-down work. Seven years into his career, Miller still proved he could make defenders miss and create yardage, ranking 10th in the NFL with 384 yards after the first evaded tackle.

At 28 years old, Miller still has plenty of gas left in the tank and investments in tight end Darren Fells and left tackle Matt Kalil should improve the run blocking and give Miller even more opportunities in 2019. Miller has put up more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage the last three seasons and scored 18 times (six every season) in that span.

Expect the consistency to continue, which is why he is firmly in RB2 territory as the No. 22 running back in SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019. He ranks ahead of backs like Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, who are being drafted 12 picks before him on average according to 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

