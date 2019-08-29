Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from dialed-in model that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

Owners who have yet to draft their teams have much more information than anyone who drafted last weekend, as Andrew Luck's sudden retirement from the NFL changed the landscape of the quarterback position in an instant. It also threw a curveball into 2019 Fantasy football draft prep everywhere. But owners still on the clock must take into consideration several high-profile holdouts, both of whom have been staples atop the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon continue to be absent from the Cowboys and Chargers, respectively, in an attempt to renegotiate their contracts. If their holdouts linger into the regular season, when games start to count, it'll mean that backs like Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler could be among the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target. Your 2019 Fantasy football strategy isn't complete until you have answers to questions about Elliott and Gordon, and the team at SportsLine is here to help. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

The third-year pro is coming off his best season in the NFL in which he caught 43 passes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns. A first-round draft pick out of Clemson, Williams could be featured heavily after the Chargers lost Tyrell Williams to the Raiders in free agency. Plus, Williams' stock is up due to the nagging ankle injury of No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen as the regular season looms.

That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 list Gordon as the No. 21 receiver, ahead of players like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green, all of whom have sixth-round ADPs and are going off the board before him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Texans running back Duke Johnson.

Johnson is now in line to be the starting running back in Houston after Lamar Miller's torn ACL last weekend in a preseason game against Dallas. A multi-faceted talent, Johnson was likely to see plenty of reps as a ball-carrier and receiver out of the backfield even before the injury. A preseason hamstring issue appears to be fully healed, and Johnson looks like his new home in Houston will be a productive one.

The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 shows Johnson staying on the board until the eighth round. SportsLine, however, ranks him ahead of running backs going earlier like Phillip Lindsay (fifth), Kenyan Drake (sixth) and Ekeler (sixth).

