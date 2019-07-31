Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from dialed-in projection model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

The NFL announced recently that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill would not be suspended after allegations of child abuse this offseason. The premier deep threat in the league was shooting back up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings until Tuesday, when he was carted off the practice field with a bruised quad. Hill's recovery will dictate the value of Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman, one of the potential 2019 Fantasy football sleepers in your draft. There are still plenty of players flying under the radar, and finding them could be the difference between winning and losing your league. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine before your drafts. They have a proven history of unearthing hidden gems, like predicting Andrew Luck's huge season last year despite his shoulder issues, and can give you a leg-up during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway. Even though the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. during the offseason and still have Jarvis Landry on the roster, Callaway proved to be a viable target for quarterback Baker Mayfield last season. Callaway finished the season with a 7-79-1 stat line against the divisional-rival Ravens and hauled in a head-turning 71-yard catch against the Texans in December.

With Landry serving as the underneath receiver and Beckham as the do-it-all option, Callaway will be a solid deep threat for Cleveland after finishing 17th in the NFL in average target distance last season. He should face plenty of single coverage with Landry and Beckham demanding attention from opposing secondaries, making him one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2019 to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler looks like he's on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Fantasy football owners are sleeping on him in the early going this season.

Roethlisberger is currently the No. 11 quarterback coming off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, going in the seventh round on average. However, he led the league in passing yards a year ago with 5,129 and threw 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Even with wide receiver Antonio Brown in Oakland, Roethlisberger has JuJu Smith-Schuster to lean on in the passing game along with Donte Moncrief, James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings show Roethlisberger as a top-five quarterback option ahead of players going two full rounds earlier like Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.