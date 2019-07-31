Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Position battles are the lifeblood of NFL training camps. Now that all 32 teams have reported, Fantasy football owners are keeping a close eye on skill position battles across the league. Who wins each one will determine which players rise and fall in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. After trading for Jordan Howard and drafting Miles Sanders in the second round, the Eagles have a crowded depth chart at running back with Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey all in the mix for touches as well. In additional fallout from the Bears-Eagles trade for Howard, owners are curious about the workload split among Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery and Mike Davis in Chicago. With strong camp performances, any one of these players could be among the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers that help lead you to a title. So before you draft, see the live-updated 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They have a proven history of unearthing hidden gems, like predicting Matt Breida's huge season last year, and can give you a leg-up during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Falcons tight end Austin Hooper. The fourth-year player earned his first Pro Bowl bid last season with 71 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns, but he's still going in the 12th round with an overall 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 142 in standard CBS Sports leagues.

At a tight end position that lacks depth, Hooper is a late-round option with mouthwatering upside. Hooper plays for a pass-happy offense that threw the ball the fifth-most number of times last season. His 88 targets were eighth in the NFL among tight ends. Meanwhile, his 17.6 percent target share in the red zone was ninth-highest at his position, which could boost his touchdown total in 2019 if that number holds.

Hooper was fourth among tight ends in average separation from the defender per target (1.91 yards) and first in catch rate (80.7 percent). That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 slot him as a TE1 at No. 11 ahead of players being drafted at least a round earlier like T.J. Hockenson, Delanie Walker, Jordan Reed and Noah Fant. He's one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler looks like he's on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Fantasy football owners are sleeping on him in the early going this season.

Roethlisberger is currently the No. 11 quarterback coming off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, going in the seventh round on average. However, he led the league in passing yards a year ago with 5,129 and threw 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Even with wide receiver Antonio Brown in Oakland, Roethlisberger has JuJu Smith-Schuster to lean on in the passing game along with Donte Moncrief, James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings show Roethlisberger as a top-five quarterback option ahead of players going two full rounds earlier like Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.