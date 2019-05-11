Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

The NFL Draft has concluded and while rosters will still be whittled down over OTAs and training camp, Fantasy football owners are starting to get an idea of what each team will look like in the fall. Their goal is to identify the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who define each season. Jumping on Patrick Mahomes last year meant a huge leg up on the competition, and a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings can help guide owners to the players who can win their league. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history of unearthing those Fantasy football sleepers, like when it cut through the noise about Andrew Luck's injury history last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the ninth round, but there's plenty of reason to believe he'll provide more value than his Fantasy football ADP indicates.

The uncertainty surrounding Tyreek Hill leaves the Chiefs' offense in a position where it might have to replace over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. That's not all going to come from Watkins, but it would mean a considerable jump in productivity from the 40 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns he put up over 10 games last season, a 64-catch, 830-yard, five-touchdown pace over a full season.

We know that Mahomes will still chuck the ball downfield, so the possibility of more deep targets makes Watkins' potential sky-high. That's why SportsLine ranks him as a top-20 wide receiver ahead of players like Cooper Kupp, who is being drafted multiple rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been given a new lease on life as the clear starter in a new quarterback-friendly offense.

Winston made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and looked like he was well on his way to franchise-quarterback status, but a failure to clean up some of the mistakes that made him turnover-prone eroded trust. Eventually, he had to share the starting role with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season. However, Bruce Arians is the coach now, Fitzpatrick is gone and Tampa Bay didn't draft a quarterback.

That opens the door for Winston to get 16 starts while the Buccaneers make one last attempt to see if he can be an upper-echelon player. For Fantasy football purposes, the key is Arians. Dating back to 2012 when he was the interim coach with the Colts, Arians-coached quarterbacks to start all 16 games have thrown for at least 4,200 yards and 23 touchdowns. SportsLine ranks Winston as the No. 6 Fantasy quarterback for 2019, a solid QB1, despite the fact that he's just the 13th QB off the board on average.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.