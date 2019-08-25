Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from model that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

We're less than two weeks away from the start of the regular season, which means owners are wrapping up their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. In order to separate yourself from the rest of your league, you'll need to identify the players who present the best value relative to their draft position. Those players should be higher up in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings than your opponents have them. For instance, anyone who drafted Rams quarterback Jared Goff last year saw massive returns that led many Fantasy owners to victory. But will Goff be worth a high draft pick in 2019, especially if running back Todd Gurley continues to experience knee pain that forced him to miss the final two games of the 2018 regular season? The Rams will also have a target on their back after making a run to the Super Bowl last season. You'll need to look at all the facts and answer those types of questions before identifying the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers for the upcoming season. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets at SportsLine before identifying which players will exceed their draft position. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders suffered an Achilles injury late last season, which is scaring Fantasy owners away from the 32-year-old. However, Sanders suited up for Denver's second preseason game and caught one-of-two targets for five yards and rushed once for 19 yards. He'll spend the next few weeks building a rapport with Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, who's thrown for over 3,500 yards in seven of his last 10 seasons.

All signs point to Sanders being ready to play in Week 1 and he doesn't expect to have a limited snap count at the beginning of the season. That bodes well for Denver's No. 1 receiver, who racked up 8.2 targets per game in 2018. The team at SportsLine is projecting Sanders to outperform fellow wide receivers like Will Fuller, Jarvis Landry and Allen Robinson, all players being drafted at least two rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Seahawks running back Chris Carson.

Carson is a physical running back who craves contact. In 2018, he broke a league-high 45 tackles and finished second with 3.4 yards after contact. His physical playing style allowed him to score nine rushing touchdowns, and he's expected to be the lead back in Seattle's run-heavy offense again in 2019. Carson finished last season with 247 rush attempts for 1,151 yards.

Seattle's offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, has also publicly stated that he wants to get Carson more involved in the passing game. Last season, Carson hauled in 20 of his 24 targets for 163 yards. If he is able to stay on the field for all three downs, he'll be a true Fantasy football workhorse. SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say Carson, who's being drafted in the fourth round, will give you the same production as David Johnson (first-round ADP), Gurley (second), and Dalvin Cook (second).

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season, and find out.