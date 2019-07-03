Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from model that predicted Andrew Luck's huge season

The Fantasy football season is just around the corner with training camps opening up across the league at the tail end of July. During training camp, plenty of position battles will have serious implications on 2019 Fantasy football rankings, like in Washington where Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson and Bryce Love are all battling for touches out of the Redskins' backfield. In San Francisco, a similar battle is shaping up among Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida. Will any of those players become one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that often define the season? The 2019 Fantasy football rankings at SportsLine are updated in real-time following NFL news and are designed to identify players you'll want to target and avoid in your upcoming drafts. During your draft prep, you need to consult their 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets to identify which players to target and which ones to avoid. The model has a track record of success too, like labeling Colts quarterback Andrew Luck one of its top Fantasy football sleepers last season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 37-year-old is a household name with two Super Bowl rings and six Pro Bowl selections, but owners are sleeping on him early due to the offseason departures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell. That's why he is No. 15 among quarterbacks in 2019 Fantasy football ADP early this season.

However, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner have already proven they're capable of filling those roles. Plus, Roethlisberger has shown few signs of slowing down in his late-30s, having posted a career-high and leading the league with 5,129 passing yards last season. He also threw for 34 touchdowns, In Pittsburgh's pass-happy offense, he has an opportunity to replicate those numbers again this season.

Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber. The former undrafted free agent burst onto the scene last season with 871 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. However, with so much off-season news about 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones, Barber is only the No. 40 running back being selected according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Barber showed some wiggle, ranking 10th in the NFL with 62 evaded tackles last season. His skill set and overall dependability give him a clear leg up in a Bruce Arians offense that values those traits considerably.

