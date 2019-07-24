Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from projection model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

The 2019 Fantasy football season is just around the corner as NFL teams have started reporting to training camp this week. The first preseason game takes place in just over a week with the Denver Broncos taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game. Over the next five weeks, owners will be keeping close eyes on position battles, depth charts and roster cuts to get an idea of where to spot hidden gems who will outperform their Fantasy football ADP. These 2019 Fantasy football sleepers could be the difference between winning or losing your league, and the proven computer model at SportsLine has a track record of finding these undervalued players. Last year, it predicted a huge season from Andrew Luck despite lingering concerns over his surgically-repaired shoulder. Now, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings are being constantly updated to help make your draft season a breeze.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. He has been overlooked in early drafts because he split time with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year. He's been the 15th quarterback off the board, on average, thus far.

However, Winston is getting a fresh start with aggressive play-caller Bruce Arians, who has endorsed the FSU product as his clear-cut starter multiple times this offseason. In large part thanks to a porous defense last year, the Bucs were regularly playing from behind, giving the offense plenty of chances to air it out.

Winston and Fitzpatrick's combined numbers would have finished No. 2 among Fantasy quarterbacks last year. If Winston receives every snap this season, he could be in line for elite Fantasy production, especially with tight end O.J. Howard back to full strength. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Winston as the 11th-best quarterback, in the same tier with signal callers like Deshaun Watson, Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield, all of whom are going off the board well before he is.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions running back C.J. Anderson. After excelling as an off-the-street replacement for Todd Gurley late in the 2018-19 season, Anderson signed with the Lions to give them strong depth with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. And while Johnson is expected to handle early-down work and Riddick the go-to receiving option out of the backfield, Anderson will push Johnson if he doesn't produce or is injured.

That's a distinct possibility given that Johnson entered the league with a history of shoulder and lower-body injuries at Auburn and then missed the final six games of his rookie season with a knee strain. Anderson should get opportunities, and if he was productive enough to siphon carries from Gurley last postseason, he'll have a shot to earn a solid role in Detroit. That's why SportsLine ranks him ahead of Dion Lewis, Justice Hill and Adrian Peterson, all of whom are all being drafted two rounds earlier than Anderson according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

