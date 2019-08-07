Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from projection model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The first full weekend of the 2019 NFL preseason begins Thursday evening and Fantasy football players across the country will be watching closely to keep up with the latest NFL injury news and important position battles as they begin to finalize their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Chiefs running back Damien Williams was expected to parlay his strong finish in 2018 into a starting role this season, but a hamstring injury has sidelined him for the past week at training camp and former 49ers, Browns and Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde is reportedly capitalizing. Could Hyde be one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers that come to define the season, especially if Williams has any more injury issues? That's exactly the sort of question the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine is designed to answer. This projection model has a proven history unearthing hidden Fantasy gems, calling surprising seasons from players such as Andrew Luck, Matt Breida and Kenny Golladay in 2018.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Colts running back Marlon Mack. After showing flashes as a rookie in 2017, Mack broke out in the middle of 2018 coming off a hamstring injury that cost him three weeks.

Mack ran for 908 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns in 12 games. He posted multiple scores in a game three times and had four 100-yard rushing performances. With Andrew Luck and the Colts passing game serving as a significant threat to opposing defenses again, Mack faced an average of just 6.7 defenders in the box per down and ranked 15th in the NFL in yards created after evading the first defender (315) despite the time missed with injury.

That's why the SportsLine Projection Model ranks Mack as its No. 13 running back despite an overall 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 35.00. Mack ranks in front of several backs being drafted ahead of him like Leonard Fournette, Damien Williams, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Devonta Freeman.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. The 28-year-old has been a productive player throughout his career in Detroit, averaging 63.5 yards per game since joining the Lions in 2016.

He's also been an absolute touchdown machine. Jones has 33 touchdown grabs on 285 career receptions and he received 13 targets in the end zone in 2018 despite missing seven games.

The bone bruise that cost him that time is healed now and Jones also benefits from a healthy Matthew Stafford, who played through the 2018 season despite back fractures. That's why SportsLine ranks him as a top-25 option at wide receiver despite the fact that he's going in the eighth round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues on average.

