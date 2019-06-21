Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven computer model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

Teams across the NFL are holding organized activities, depth charts are starting to take shape, and next month at training camp, rosters will begin to become clearer. It's also the time of year where we start to identify players poised to surprise, and owners everywhere are on high alert as they look for the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. Bears running back Tarik Cohen had 71 receptions on 91 targets last year, but now has David Montgomery and Mike Davis to contend with. Should you move Cohen up or down your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? And after flopping down the stretch last year, how should you treat Rams running back Todd Gurley? And which of his backfield mates could surprise? With so many burning questions, you'll want to see the optimal 2019 Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine. They have a track record of success, like labeling Colts quarterback Andrew Luck one of their top Fantasy football sleepers last season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. The 26-year-old broke out in 2017 with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he was slowed by ankle injuries in 2018, missing two games and looking like he may have rushed back too quickly. In fact, he had just six catches for 54 yards after he returned.

However, Anderson is healthy now and as quarterback Sam Darnold comes along, he'll have a chance to put up eye-popping numbers as his top target. The Jets also acquired running back Le'Veon Bell, freeing up room in the passing game since defenses will be honed in on stopping New York's rushing attack. That's why SportsLine says Anderson finishes as the No. 25 wide receiver in their latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, a fringe WR2, even though he has a Fantasy football ADP of No. 30 among receivers.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Texans running back Lamar Miller.

Miller has been a relatively consistent Fantasy football contributor for the past five seasons, putting up at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage and scoring at least six times each year. However, the expectation from some Fantasy football owners is that D'Onta Foreman will cut into the veteran's workload now that he's healthy.

But that could be premature considering the involvement Foreman had in the offense when he returned from an Achilles injury late last season. Foreman had nine touches in the penultimate regular season game for the Texans and then just one in Houston's loss to the Colts in the AFC Wild Card.

Meanwhile, Miller logged 973 yards rushing and six total touchdowns, including four 100-yard games during a six-week stretch in the middle of the season. That's why the model projects Miller finishes firmly in RB2 territory as the No. 23 running back despite a Fantasy football ADP of 32.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.