Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

The 2019 Fantasy football rankings have seen some major changes this offseason. We've seen a former Super Bowl MVP quarterback find a new home as Nick Foles looks to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars back to the playoffs after falling short last season. We've also seen two blockbuster trades involving wide receivers that could have major Fantasy football implications. Antonio Brown joins Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders as they look to keep pace with the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. landed in Cleveland after being traded by the Giants. Beckham joins a loaded Browns offense that has the potential to pile up Fantasy numbers with Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. However, it's the players who are not household names that could lead your team to Fantasy glory. Identifying a Fantasy football sleeper early in the draft process can help you separate yourself from the pack. Those 2019 Fantasy football sleepers will define leagues, and SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have a history of unearthing them, like when they called Andrew Luck's comeback season in 2018 after battling shoulder injuries.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Over his last four games of the 2018 season, Anderson averaged 84 yards per contest while scoring three touchdowns during that span. He's proven he has what it takes to be a solid WR2, having already been a top-25 receiver once in his career. And if Sam Darnold is able to improve in his sophomore season, Anderson figures to be the main beneficiary as the No. 1 receiver in New York.

The Jets also added Le'Veon Bell this offseason, who will certainly draw more defenders into the box, leaving more one-on-one opportunities. That bodes well for Anderson, who's averaging 14.7 yards per reception through the first three years of his career. The team at SportsLine is projecting Anderson to outperform fellow wide receivers like Jarvis Landry, Tyler Boyd and D.J. Moore, all players who are currently being drafted higher than Anderson. He is one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Ravens running back Mark Ingram. Ingram found a new home in Baltimore this offseason after spending his first eight seasons in New Orleans. Ingram's expected to take over the lead role in Baltimore's backfield alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's shown the ability to shift the opposing defenses attention away from the Ravens' running backs.

That bodes well for the former Heisman Trophy winner, who's averaged over 4.5 yards per carry in each of his last four seasons. Ingram also rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his last three campaigns and is expected to get more opportunities to produce solid Fantasy numbers now that he isn't sharing the backfield with Alvin Kamara. The team at SportsLine is projecting Ingram to give Fantasy football owners the same type of production as running backs like Phillip Lindsay, Marlon Mack and Sony Michel, all players who are currently being drafted higher than him.

