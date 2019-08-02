Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Fantasy football season is almost here. The Tennessee Titans will be without running back Derrick Henry for at least several weeks in camp after he suffered a calf injury. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, will lean heavily on receiver Tyler Boyd, who just inked a four-year, $43 million contract extension, because Pro Bowler A.J. Green could miss time during the regular season with an ankle injury. The 2019 Fantasy football rankings are constantly shifting as storylines unfold. Which wide receiver is a must-draft in Cincinnati? Which running back should you target behind Henry in Tennessee? Opportunities for 2019 Fantasy football sleepers will continually emerge during the preseason. All you need are Fantasy football player rankings 2019 like the ones you'll find at SportsLine to determine who to target and who to fade. Their proven 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have a history of identifying undervalued players, just like when they called Matt Breida's huge 2018 season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber. He is being pushed by former second-round pick Ronald Jones this year, but the early Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart still lists Barber, the fourth-year pro out of Auburn, at the top.

Barber quietly put together an effective 2018 campaign, piling up 963 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. He finished as a top 25 Fantasy running back and returns as an important part of an offense that finished third in the NFL in total yardage last year.

But drafters have been sleeping on him thus far, waiting until the 10th round to take him according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Barber ahead of backs like Miles Sanders, Rashaad Penny and Derrius Guice, all of whom are going off the board in the eighth or ninth rounds. Barber could be one of the top Fantasy football 2019 sleepers.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler looks like he's on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Fantasy football owners are sleeping on him in the early going this season.

Roethlisberger is currently the No. 11 quarterback coming off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, going in the seventh round on average. However, he led the league in passing yards a year ago with 5,129 and threw 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Even with wide receiver Antonio Brown in Oakland, Roethlisberger has JuJu Smith-Schuster to lean on in the passing game along with Donte Moncrief, James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings show Roethlisberger as a top-five quarterback option ahead of players going two full rounds earlier like Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.