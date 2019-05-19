Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

Rosters are still being finalized, but with just two months remaining before training camps begin opening up around the league, Fantasy football owners everywhere are keeping up with the latest NFL news as they make their early preparations. There was plenty of movement at quarterback this offseason, with Joe Flacco heading to Denver, Nick Foles landing in Jacksonville and potential rookie starters Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins being drafted by the Cardinals and Redskins, respectively. Those moves will all have an impact on the 2019 Fantasy football rankings at quarterback and the surrounding positions. Whether you're looking for a player who could break out in their new surroundings or an up-and-comer who will have a major impact, you should consult the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets at SportsLine. Their proven model has a track record of calling Fantasy football sleepers, just like when it nailed Andrew Luck's huge 2018 season coming off an injury.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Titans running back Derrick Henry. He is coming off his best season as a pro, carrying the ball 215 times for 1,059 yards, his first 1,000 yard campaign. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner struggled early in the season, failing to record over 100 yards rushing or score a touchdown through his first six games.

Despite his slow start, the bruising back erupted for 585 rushing yards and seven scores over the final four weeks of the 2018 campaign, including a head-turning 99-yard touchdown run against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. And with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith calling plays for the Titans, Henry figures to be the centerpiece of most weekly game plans. The team at SportsLine is projecting Henry, whose Fantasy football ADP is No. 34 overall, to give owners the same production as running backs like Todd Gurley (21 total touchdowns last season), Nick Chubb (10) and David Johnson (10). He is one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins. He had just 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, but a foot injury way a major factor in his lack of production.

Watkins missed six regular season games last year, but was a huge factor in two postseason games with 10 receptions on 16 targets for 176 yards. And with fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill out indefinitely and his future in Kansas City in doubt, Watkins is in line for a major step up in targets.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Watkins, whose Fantasy football ADP is No. 82 overall, to give owners similar production as receivers like Tyler Lockett (10 touchdown catches last season) and Julian Edelman (6). He's one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

