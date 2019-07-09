Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that predicted Andrew Luck's huge season

It's less than a month before all 32 teams report to training camp, and while this is traditionally a quiet time of year in the NFL news cycle, there are still plenty of intriguing storylines to keep an eye on. We learned that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not miss any time following an off-the-field incident in Las Vegas, preserving his status among the top players in 2019 Fantasy football rankings. That bodes well for Fantasy owners who are looking to target a productive running back early on draft day. Elsewhere, the hype is growing for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who now has a host of explosive weapons at his disposal, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Nick Chubb. You'll need to keep an eye on every headline as you search the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for the next wave of sleepers who can bring a title this year. Before making the final call on which 2019 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts to target as drafts unfold in the coming months, you need to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their model called Andrew Luck's huge season in 2018 despite plenty of injury concerns.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. With Golden Tate now on the Giants, there are plenty of opportunities for Jones to establish himself as a lethal threat for quarterback Matthew Stafford. At 6-foot-2, Jones gives Detroit a big-bodied receiver to work the sideline and haul in high-percentage passes.

Jones will most likely enter the season as the No. 2 option behind Kenny Golladay in Detroit's offense, and the dynamic duo should dominate targets for a Lions team that figures to be playing from behind often. That bodes well for Jones, who has proven to be a strong weapon in the red zone. In fact, Jones has racked up over 2,500 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over his last three seasons in the Motor City.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Jones to outperform fellow wide receivers like Corey Davis, Robby Anderson and Dante Pettis, all of whom are currently being drafted higher than he is.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber. The former undrafted free agent burst onto the scene last season with 871 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. However, with so much off-season news about 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones, Barber is only the No. 40 running back being selected according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Not only does the model have Barber outperforming Jones considerably, finishing 13 spots ahead of him in its projected Fantasy football rankings 2019, but it also has him worthy of flex consideration as its No. 32 running back overall. That's because Barber showed some wiggle, ranking 10th in the NFL with 62 evaded tackles last season. His skill set and overall dependability give him a clear leg up in a Bruce Arians offense that values those traits considerably.

