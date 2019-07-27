Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven projection model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

The 2019 NFL season is right around the corner with players across the league reporting to training camp in the past week. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is holding out, as expected, while seeking a new contract. But in more surprising NFL news on Thursday, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is also holding out as he negotiates a new deal. Veterans were required to report on Thursday and Thomas was a no-show. He and Gordon are both now eligible to be fined up to $40,000 a day. Of course, if their absences extend into the season, it opens up opportunities for their teammates to step into major playmaking roles and shoot up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Star players holding out, getting injured or underperforming could also create conditions for some of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to emerge. With Fantasy football owners everywhere searching for sleepers to get a huge edge in their league, the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine are a great way to identify hidden gems that can help lead you to a championship, just like when they were all over Andrew Luck's huge 2018 season that few saw coming.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook as a sleeper. The former Oklahoma star showed glimpses of his potential in 2018, catching 66 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 98 yards rushing. He did that with Blake Bortles running a struggling Jaguars offense.

This offseason, Jacksonville added Nick Foles as their new starting quarterback, and an improved offense overall stands to benefit Westbrook significantly as the team's No. 1 receiving option. According to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP, he hasn't even been one of the top 40 receivers taken off the board, however, and SportsLine's model ranks Westbrook as a solid WR3 option ahead of players being drafted well ahead of him like Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson and Sterling Shepard.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions running back C.J. Anderson. After excelling as an off-the-street replacement for Todd Gurley late in the 2018-19 season, Anderson signed with the Lions to give them strong depth with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. And while Johnson is expected to handle early-down work and Riddick the go-to receiving option out of the backfield, Anderson will push Johnson if he doesn't produce or is injured.

That's a distinct possibility given that Johnson entered the league with a history of shoulder and lower-body injuries at Auburn and then missed the final six games of his rookie season with a knee strain. Anderson should get opportunities, and if he was productive enough to siphon carries from Gurley last postseason, he'll have a shot to earn a solid role in Detroit. That's why SportsLine ranks him ahead of Dion Lewis, Justice Hill and Adrian Peterson, all of whom are all being drafted two rounds earlier than Anderson according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

