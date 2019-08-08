Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven projection model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The 2019 NFL season is less than a month away and Fantasy football owners everywhere are watching the preseason closely to keep an eye out for NFL injury news and depth chart movement. Tom Brady is coming off his sixth Super Bowl championship and the 42-year-old just had his contract revamped to create long-term salary cap flexibility for the Patriots. Brady was given a "three-year extension" where the last two years automatically void on the final day of the league year, giving Brady a raise and disallowing a franchise or transition tag next season. Brady enters his 20th season having been a Fantasy football constant throughout his career. However, Fantasy football owners might be shying away after a down year in 2018 pushed him down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. They're on the hunt for the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers who may come to define this season and the proven computer model at SportsLine has a history unearthing those hidden gems after calling Andrew Luck and Matt Breida's huge seasons a year ago.

Breida had an ADP in the ninth round but finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, Davante Adams was labeled a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick has fallen off the radar because he's been unable to shake his reputation for turnover-proneness and wound up sharing the starting role with Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018. However, Fitzpatrick is with the Dolphins now and Winston is getting another shot to prove himself as a franchise quarterback under new head coach Bruce Arians.

The former Cardinals frontman has a long history of getting the most out of quarterbacks, helping Ben Roethlisberger, Luck and Carson Palmer to some of their most successful seasons as a professional. Now he'll be tasking Winston with pushing the ball down the field to a loaded receiving corps that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, DeSean Jackson and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. That's why SportsLine ranks Winston as their No. 9 Fantasy football quarterback despite the fact that he has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 100.41.

Browns running back Nick Chubb. The Georgia product impressed in his rookie season with 996 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. Now he'll be a focal point of a revamped offense with head coach Freddie Kitchens fully in charge, Baker Mayfield at the helm and Odell Beckham Jr. taking the top off of defenses.

Chubb has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 21.58 overall in standard 12-team CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

