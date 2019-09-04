Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven simulation that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

With Week 1 of the regular season coming soon, we're beginning to get a better feel for who we'll see on the field. Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) is counting on playing in Week 1, according to coach Pete Carroll. That's also the case for Titans running back Derrick Henry (calf) and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot), both highly-rated players in the latest Fantasy football rankings 2019. It's not looking as promising for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who is continuing his holdout and has been steadily slipping down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Then there's Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who's in a walking boot with an ankle injury that could keep him sidelined for another month. Keeping an eye on injuries and other NFL news is a proven way to nab 2019 Fantasy football sleepers who can propel you to success this season. So before drafting, be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the model at SportsLine. They have a history of finding overlooked Fantasy sleepers like Matt Breida, Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey in recent years.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2017, but missed almost half of last season with a knee injury. Despite that, he still accumulated 508 yards and five touchdowns in just nine games, numbers that translate close to WR1 territory over the course of a 16-game slate. And he should have a healthier Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball this year after he dealt with a small fracture in his back a year ago.

Fantasy owners, however, have been hesitant to pick Jones early, as the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP shows him going off in the ninth round, just outside the top 100 picks in 12-team standard leagues. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 place him ahead of receivers like Christian Kirk (ADP of 93), Emmanuel Sanders (84) and even Jarvis Landry (75), who is going off the board almost 30 picks earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake. Fears that he will be overtaken by teammate Kalen Ballage have pushed Drake, the former Alabama product, down to the sixth round, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2019.

But with Frank Gore now in Buffalo, SportsLine's model projects Drake to see steadier action and improve upon last year's numbers both as a rusher (120/535/4) and receiver (53/477/5). Its Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 say he'll provide more production that players like Tevin Coleman (sixth-round ADP) and Phillip Lindsay (fifth). You can also expect similar production as backs like Mark Ingram and Marlon Mack, both of whom are being drafted in the fourth round, so he's a value pick you can bank on this season while others overlook him.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon.

