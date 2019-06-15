Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same computer model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

When you consider that he's an almost-certain NFL Hall of Famer, it's hard to consider that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be one of the league's Fantasy football sleepers. However, he entered last season with star running back Le'Veon Bell holding out and at least flirted with retirement, causing experts everywhere to rethink their Fantasy football rankings. As a result, owners didn't think he'd be able to keep up his prolific pace and he was drafted in the sixth round on average in standard leagues. However, Big Ben finished as the No. 3 quarterback in all of Fantasy football. This year, owners will be looking for the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers like Roethlisberger who can provide starting value in the middle and late rounds. The easiest way to find those players is by using a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the SportsLine Projection Model before beginning your draft prep.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets tight end Chris Herndon.

The fourth-round pick out of Miami (FL) is coming off a solid rookie season. Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns and finished as the No. 15 tight end in Fantasy football last year.

However, Herndon's increasing involvement in the offense down the stretch leaves reason to believe he can take a major step forward in 2019. Herndon had five games with at least 50 receiving yards over the final 11 contests and had all four of his touchdowns during that span. He also received at least four targets in six of the last eight games.

As Jets quarterback Sam Darnold continues to progress and Herndon also adjusts to life in the NFL, you can expect that QB-TE tandem to produce impressive numbers. SportsLine predicts Herndon finishes at the No. 9 tight end in despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 16.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Texans running back Lamar Miller.

Miller has been a relatively consistent Fantasy football contributor for the past five seasons, putting up at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage and scoring at least six times each year. However, the expectation from some Fantasy football owners is that D'Onta Foreman will cut into the veteran's workload now that he's healthy.

But that could be premature considering the involvement Foreman had in the offense when he returned from an Achilles injury late last season. Foreman had nine touches in the penultimate regular season game for the Texans and then just one in Houston's loss to the Colts in the AFC Wild Card.

Meanwhile, Miller logged 973 yards rushing and six total touchdowns, including four 100-yard games during a six-week stretch in the middle of the season. That's why the model projects Miller finishes firmly in RB2 territory as the No. 23 running back despite a Fantasy football ADP of 32.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.