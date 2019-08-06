Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same computer model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Bumps and bruises are piling up early in NFL training camps as teams prepare for the first full slate of preseason games. Antonio Brown's preseason debut for the Raiders could be delayed because he's day-to-day with a foot injury, while former Oakland receiver Amari Cooper, now with the Cowboys, is battling a minor heel injury. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck hasn't practiced because of a calf injury, while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the field last Friday after suffering a quad injury. Most of these injuries aren't serious enough to shake up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. However, savvy owners are keeping an eye on all of the NFL news searching for developments that could pave the way for 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to emerge. With 2019 Fantasy football draft prep now heating up as leagues continue to form, there's no better time to seek reliable rankings. That's why you'll want to look at the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from SportsLine's advanced computer. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. A 6-foot-4, 220-pound standout at Clemson, Williams was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and showed glimpses of his potential last season.

He caught 43 passes for 664 yards and an impressive total of 10 touchdowns, which tied for sixth in the NFL. He showed his big-play acumen by averaging 15.4 yards per reception as well. Tyrell Williams cashed in on a free agent deal with the Raiders, leaving more opportunities for Mike Williams, who could be the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Keenan Allen. Plus, Allen has missed 26 games in his career due to injury, possibly opening up even more opportunities for Williams.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP has Williams going off the board in the seventh round, but SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say he should be higher on your draft board than fellow receivers like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Jarvis Landry, all of whom are being selected a full round earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. He missed two games last season, but was still able to pile up 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns, even as he surrendered carries to Rashaad Penny, Mike Davis and others.

Fantasy owners are sleeping on Carson in drafts, letting him fall to the fifth round despite his RB1 upside. Early indications from Seahawks camp are that Carson is the clear-cut No. 1 back at this point, and SportsLine's 2019 NFL cheat sheets say he'll give you better production than rushers like Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, both of whom are coming off the board in the top 50 overall picks.

