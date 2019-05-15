Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

Fantasy football owners can gain a leg up on their competition by knowing which players are set to explode this season. The 2019 NFL offseason has seen plenty of big-time playmakers find a new home, like new Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown and new Jets running back Le'Veon Bell. We've also seen a former Super Bowl MVP get his opportunity to lead an offense with Nick Foles now the signal caller for the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL news will continue to pour in, shaking up 2019 Fantasy football rankings day after day. Knowing how a player will adjust to a new offensive scheme can be tricky, which is exactly why you'll want a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings to help you identify who is poised for a big year and who will sink your entire season. Luckily, the SportsLine Projection Model has a proven track-record of identifying Fantasy football sleepers, like when it was high on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck last season despite significant health concerns.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Titans running back Derrick Henry. He is coming off his best season as a pro, carrying the ball 215 times for 1,059 yards, his first 1,000 yard campaign. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner struggled early in the season, failing to record over 100 yards rushing or score a touchdown through his first six games.

Despite his slow start, the bruising back erupted for 585 rushing yards and seven scores over the final four weeks of the 2018 campaign, including a head-turning 99-yard touchdown run against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. And with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith calling plays for the Titans, Henry figures to be the centerpiece of most weekly game plans. The team at SportsLine is projecting Henry, whose Fantasy football ADP is No. 34 overall, to give owners the same production as running backs like Todd Gurley (21 total touchdowns last season), Nick Chubb (10) and David Johnson (10). He is one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been given a new lease on life as the clear starter in a new quarterback-friendly offense.

Winston made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and looked like he was well on his way to franchise-quarterback status, but a failure to clean up some of the mistakes that made him turnover-prone eroded trust. Eventually, he had to share the starting role with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season. However, Bruce Arians is the coach now, Fitzpatrick is gone and Tampa Bay didn't draft a quarterback.

That opens the door for Winston to get 16 starts while the Buccaneers make one last attempt to see if he can be an upper-echelon player. For Fantasy football purposes, the key is Arians. Dating back to 2012 when he was the interim coach with the Colts, Arians-coached quarterbacks to start all 16 games have thrown for at least 4,200 yards and 23 touchdowns. SportsLine ranks Winston as the No. 6 Fantasy quarterback for 2019, a solid QB1, despite the fact that he's just the 13th QB off the board on average.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.