Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same model that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

Identifying one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers can pay major dividends later in the season when you're fighting for a championship. For example, anyone who drafted Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett last year saw massive returns that led to plenty of victories. Lockett finished with 57 receptions for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns, by far the most of his career in a single season, and he's remained a staple near the top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings as a result. Is Lockett worth one of the earliest 2019 Fantasy football picks, especially if Seattle's big-bodied rookie D.K. Metcalf misses significant time due to knee surgery? The Seahawks' offense will also no longer feature Doug Baldwin, who led Seattle in receiving yards in three of the last four seasons. You'll need to look at all the facts and answer these types of questions before identifying the top Fantasy football sleepers 2019 for the upcoming season. That's why you'll want to consult the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from SportsLine before identifying which players will exceed their draft position. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Patriots running back Sony Michel.

Michel stormed onto the scene for the Patriots during his rookie season. He finished 2018 with over 1,200 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Now, reports indicate that Michel remains New England's clear-cut lead back despite the Patriots drafting Alabama's Damien Harris in the third round. Over his past five games in 2018, including the playoffs, Michel averaged 20.6 carries and 4.9 yards per run with seven rushing touchdowns.

Despite his productive performances last season, Fantasy football owners are still sleeping on Michel this year, waiting until the fifth round to draft him, according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 have him slotted ahead of backs like Aaron Jones, Melvin Gordon and Mark Ingram, all of whom going off the board earlier than Michel.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Michel's teammate, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He put together yet another quality Fantasy season in 2018, finishing as the 12th-best quarterback, and was within 15 points of being a top-10 QB.

Rob Gronkowki's limited action in 2018 didn't slow Brady down, so there shouldn't be too much concern that Gronk won't be back in New England in 2019. That's especially true because the Patriots signed tight end Ben Watson and will welcome back wide receiver Josh Gordon, one of the most physically imposing receivers in the league.

According to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2019, Fantasy owners have been sleeping on Brady, waiting until the eighth round in standard 12-team leagues. SportsLine's Fantasy football QB rankings 2019 have Brady ahead of Carson Wentz (seventh-round ADP) and even Drew Brees (sixth), so there's value in grabbing the veteran, who's fresh off his sixth Super Bowl title.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season, and find out.