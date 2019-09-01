Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same simulation that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

With drafts going off around the clock in the week leading up to the start of the regular season, we're getting a clearer picture of where NFL players are going off the board. According to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP, Saquon Barkley (ADP of 1.25), Alvin Kamara (2.63) and Christian McCaffrey (3.04) are the consensus top-three picks. Ezekiel Elliott, who was in the top three in many 2019 Fantasy football rankings just a few weeks ago, is now going off the board at 5.41 on average as his holdout approaches the regular season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a mid-to-late round pick in 2018, is getting snagged in the first round (8.63), while you can find potential 2019 Fantasy football sleepers like Lamar Jackson in the 10th (108.83). Knowing the ADP of every player and finding value is a key part of any Fantasy football strategy. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the model at SportsLine because it has a history of finding league-winning sleepers like Matt Breida, McCaffrey and Davante Adams in recent years.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief as a sleeper. The sixth-year pro out of Ole Miss had 48 catches for 668 yards as a Jaguar with Blake Bortles last season, so he has sky-high upside in Pittsburgh this year.

Moncrief and James Washington have been battling to be the No. 2 receiver behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Pittsburgh regularly uses three-wide receiver sets, so Moncrief should see plenty of snaps regardless. And with Antonio Brown's departure vacating 168 targets from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Moncrief has 1,000-yard upside in 2019.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP, however, shows that Moncrief isn't going off the board until the 11th round. SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 list him ahead of players such as Sammy Watkins and Larry Fitzgerald, both of whom are going off the board two full rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Raiders running back Jalen Richard. Oakland cut veteran running back Doug Martin last week, opening the door for more touches for Richard, a fourth-year pro out of Southern Mississippi.

Richard had his best year as a pro in 2018, piling up 866 yards from scrimmage. He did most of his damage as a receiver out of the backfield with 68 catches for 607 yards, an impressive 8.9 yards-per-catch average. He was targeted at least four times in all but three games, so he gave Fantasy players consistent opportunities.

Richard is a value pick you can bank on late because he's going off the board in the 13th round, according to the Fantasy football ADP 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy RB rankings 2019 slot him alongside players like Breida (11th-round ADP) and Royce Freeman (10th), even though both are going off the board multiple rounds earlier.

