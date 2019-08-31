Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from simulation that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

A lot has changed in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings in just a few short weeks. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is off the board completely following his retirement, and that not only shakes up the Fantasy football rankings 2019 for quarterbacks, but also changes the outlook of players like T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack and Eric Ebron. Lamar Miller (ACL) is also done for this season, opening the door for Duke Johnson in Houston. Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon are both now extremely risky Fantasy picks since their holdouts have them in danger of missing time during the regular season. Your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep also needs to consider depth chart movement like Chris Carson taking full command of the starting running back job in Seattle despite second-year pro Rashaad Penny pushing him. In Kansas City, meanwhile, Darwin Thompson appears to be second fiddle to Damien Williams. Players like Thompson represent the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you should target in your drafts. And before going on the clock, you need to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the model at SportsLine. Their proven model has unearthed hidden gems in recent years like Matt Breida, Kenny Golladay, Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams.

In 2018, Matt Breida had an ADP in the ninth round but finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, Davante Adams was labeled a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will have a much different cast of skill players to work with in 2019 with Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown playing elsewhere. Running back James Conner, however, proved to be a capable replacement in the backfield last season. And JuJu Smith-Schuster has all the makings of a high-end WR1, with Donte Moncrief and James Washington providing depth. Roethlisberger was rock solid in his preseason debut in the Week 3 dress rehearsal against the Titans, completing 8-of-13 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Still, the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP shows Roethlisberger going off the board in the eighth round in standard 12-team leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

Woods put up WR1 numbers last year, turning 130 targets into 86 catches for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns. His yardage almost doubled his previous career high. But with Cooper Kupp coming back after missing a large portion of last year with a torn ACL, Fantasy owners have been fading Woods, waiting until the fifth round to pick him, according to the Fantasy football ADP 2019.

SportsLine's model is calling for more points for Woods than players like Amari Cooper (fourth-round ADP) and Stefon Diggs (fourth), so there's plenty of value on the seventh-year pro as he remains a top target for Jared Goff and a potent Rams offense.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season, and find out.