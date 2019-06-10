Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top computer model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

In the Fantasy football world, the season goes by in a flash, with a 13- or 14-week regular season often giving way to a rapid-fire postseason. Whereas the season will go by in a flash, the work that goes into winning a championship begins months before the draft with changing rosters often altering the dynamic for individual players. Odell Beckham Jr. is an established star, but will his move to Cleveland into a young offense that still has a lot to prove wind up helping or hurting his positioning in 2019 Fantasy football rankings? How will rookies like Josh Jacobs in Oakland and Kyler Murray in Arizona fare, and how much stock should you put into their first pro season? Those are questions best answered by a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history of helping owners make tough decisions, so before you identify the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the model has to say.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

The former undrafted free agent out of Illinois came on late in 2016 after the Packers were ravaged by injuries with eight catches for 157 yards and a score in the final two games. Then he had a six-catch, 122-yard day in Week 3 of 2017 before fading away in Green Bay's offense.

However, Allison was called upon to fill a bigger role and was clearly a focal point of Aaron Rodgers' attack early in 2018 with 19 catches for 289 yards and two scores during the first four weeks of the season before a torn adductor forced him out of action in 11 of the last 12 games of the year. But Allison is now healthy and new head coach Matt LaFleur should give Rodgers free rein to open up the offense. That gives Allison plenty of value, which is why SportsLine projects him as a top 30 wide receiver despite a Fantasy football ADP of just 46.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: new Saints running back Latavius Murray.

Murray found a new home in New Orleans this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Vikings. Murray will be expected to take over the ground-and-pound role Mark Ingram played in New Orleans' high-flying offense. That bodes well for a running back like Murray, who's scored 26 touchdowns over the past three seasons. While he won't be the clear-cut starter in New Orleans' backfield, Murray should still get plenty of red-zone opportunities.

Murray proved to be an effective running back last season when Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was sidelined with a hamstring injury. During that four-game stretch, Murray rushed the ball 63 times for 322 yards and four touchdowns. The team at SportsLine is projecting Murray to outperform fellow running backs like Jordan Howard, Jerick McKinnon and LeSean McCoy, all players who are being drafted higher than Murray.

