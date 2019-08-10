Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top computer model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The 2019 NFL season is quickly approaching and teams across the league are reacting to their first preseason games. We're all excited to see what Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown and Aaron Rodgers can bring to the table after they were among the most productive players last season. However, you should also check the most up-to-date 2019 Fantasy football rankings to see where quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Philip Rivers will land if their star running backs continue holding out well into the season. Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have yet to report to camp in hopes of a better deal, greatly affecting 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. If their holdouts continue, you should look at each team's roster to identify the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers who will pick up the slack. That's why you'll want to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets at SportsLine before conducting your own research. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Texans running back Lamar Miller.

Miller saw his stock rise when the Texans cut running back D'Onta Foreman, a former All-American at Texas, last week. That bodes well for Miller, who finished last season with at least 12 carries in nine of his last 11 games. He'll be the lead back in Houston, and he's not expected to see many stacked boxes because of the threats the Texans posses in the passing game.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP has Miller going off the board in the sixth round. However, SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say he'll outproduce backs like Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, both of whom are coming off the board two rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Miller's teammate, wide receiver Will Fuller.

Fuller has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career, but he began training camp without limitation after tearing his ACL last season. When healthy, Fuller has proven to be an extremely reliable Fantasy receiver, especially when he's on the field with quarterback Deshaun Watson. In fact, in the 11 games they've played together, Fuller has racked up 783 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fuller's ability to beat defenders with his speed and the fact that he'll see plenty of one-on-one coverage opposite DeAndre Hopkins make him an exciting sleeper candidate heading into the season. However, Fantasy owners are sleeping on Fuller in early drafts, letting him fall to the eighth round despite his undeniable upside. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings say Fuller will give you similar production to wide receivers like Alshon Jeffery, A.J. Green and Jarvis Landry, all of whom are being drafted at least two rounds earlier.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.