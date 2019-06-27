Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top computer model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

The NFL season is quickly approaching and owners everywhere are re-thinking their 2019 Fantasy football rankings based on news coming in from around the league. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly played with broken bones in his back last season and dropped into the second tier of Fantasy signal callers. Now, owners are trying to determine where he belongs in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Texans running back Lamar Miller has reportedly slimmed down this off-season and largely flown under the radar as a bellcow back in Houston. In Cincinnati, left tackle Jonah Williams could be sidelined the entire season, potentially downgrading skill position players like quarterback Andy Dalton and running back Joe Mixon. Before you draft, consult the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the model at SportsLine. They can help lead you to the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts that will define the season. The model has a track record of success too, like labeling Colts quarterback Andrew Luck one of its top Fantasy football sleepers last season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. The 26-year-old broke out in 2017 with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he was slowed by ankle injuries in 2018, missing two games and looking like he may have rushed back too quickly. In fact, he had just six catches for 54 yards after he returned.

However, Anderson is healthy now and as quarterback Sam Darnold comes along, he'll have a chance to put up eye-popping numbers as his top target. The Jets also acquired running back Le'Veon Bell, freeing up room in the passing game since defenses will be honed in on stopping New York's rushing attack. That's why SportsLine says Anderson finishes as the No. 25 wide receiver in their latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, a fringe WR2, even though he has a Fantasy football ADP of No. 30 among receivers.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber. The former undrafted free agent burst onto the scene last season with 871 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. However, with so much off-season news about 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones, Barber is only the No. 40 running back being selected according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Not only does the model have Barber outperforming Jones considerably, finishing 13 spots ahead of him in its projected Fantasy football rankings 2019, but it also has him worthy of flex consideration as its No. 32 running back overall. That's because Barber showed some wiggle, ranking 10th in the NFL with 62 evaded tackles last season. His skill set and overall dependability give him a clear leg up in a Bruce Arians offense that values those traits considerably.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.