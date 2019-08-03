Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top model that called Matt Breida's huge season

With their first preseason game just around the corner, the Dallas Cowboys have their hands full with running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott all hoping for contract extensions. Elliott is currently holding out and reports are that the two sides aren't close, creating plenty of fear among Cowboys fans and Fantasy football owners alike that we could see a repeat of the Le'Veon Bell's holdout last season. Elliott is near the top of 2019 Fantasy football rankings for now, but with the Cowboys not yet caving in, the two-time rushing champ could start to slide. SportsLine updates its Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets with the latest NFL news multiple times per day. They can help you identify the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that will define each season. Reliable 2019 Fantasy football player rankings can also help you decide whether Elliott is worth the risk or target another option. Their model has a proven history of unearthing hidden gems, like when it called Matt Breida's huge 2018 season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills. The veteran is entering his seventh NFL season, and even though he's only 27, he's had a solid career with 259 catches for 4,138 yards and 32 touchdowns. However, uncertainty surrounding Miami's offense has sunk his 2019 Fantasy football ADP to the 13th round.

First-year Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is making it clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely win the quarterback battle over Josh Rosen. Fitzpatrick can air it out, evidenced by three games with four touchdowns last season despite limited work. Stills was 13th in the NFL in Fantasy points per target last season, so if Fitzpatrick can get him the ball, he's a steal at his current 2019 ADP in fantasy football. That's why SportsLine ranks him ahead of several receivers going in the 10th round or earlier like Larry Fitzgerald, Sterling Shepard and D.K. Metcalf.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler looks like he's on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Fantasy football owners are sleeping on him in the early going this season.

Roethlisberger is currently the No. 11 quarterback coming off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, going in the seventh round on average. However, he led the league in passing yards a year ago with 5,129 and threw 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Even with wide receiver Antonio Brown in Oakland, Roethlisberger has JuJu Smith-Schuster to lean on in the passing game along with Donte Moncrief, James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings show Roethlisberger as a top-five quarterback option ahead of players going two full rounds earlier like Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.