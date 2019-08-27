Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top model that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

An eventful preseason in the NFL has turned the 2019 Fantasy football rankings upside-down. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sprained his left ankle in the first quarter against the Patriots. Although Newton is expected to be ready by Week 1, his recent string of injuries could scare off would-be drafters. In Houston, Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller tore his ACL and is out for the season. Is backup Duke Johnson, recently acquired from the Browns, one of this year's top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers? And in Indianapolis, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly retired after seven seasons. Should you target any Colts skill position players with your Fantasy football picks or avoid Indy like the plague? Before you head to the draft room, see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville was a surprise first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but by the middle of the season he took over as the starter for an injured Joe Flacco.

Jackson was unpolished as a passer, completing 58.2 percent of his attempts for 1,201 yards with six touchdowns against three interceptions. However, his athleticism made him a viable Fantasy football option. He ran for 695 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and had six games with at least 67 yards rushing.

Flacco is now in Denver, so Jackson won't have to look over his shoulder. The additions of free agent Mark Ingram, rookie Marquise Brown and rookie Miles Boykin should take the pressure off Jackson to carry the offense and make him a more effective passer. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 have Jackson as their No. 12 quarterback, a back-end QB1, ahead of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Patriots running back Sony Michel. New England spent a first-round pick on Michel a year ago and installed him as their early-down back. He wound up rushing for 931 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

Michel suffered a knee strain that gave him problems throughout the year, but he's been healthy so far this preseason, and the second-year player should see an expanded role as the Patriots continue to emphasize running the football effectively. Michel was eighth in the NFL in yards created after first evaded tackle, while his 1.85 yards created per carry was sixth-best in the league. With more carries, he could do even more damage. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list him as their No. 19 running back even though he's the 24th back off the board in standard 12-team leagues.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season, and find out.