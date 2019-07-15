Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top model that predicted Andrew Luck's huge season

Finding a few sleepers in your Fantasy football draft can mean a championship run. Just ask owners who had Alvin Kamara in 2017 or James Conner in 2018. They had a massive edge in their leagues because those players went off draft boards extremely late, or even made it to free agency, yet returned league-winning Fantasy production. In Kamara's case, he was overlooked because he was a rookie who wasn't even a full-time starter in college. Meanwhile, Conner got his big break in 2018 when Le'Veon Bell sat out the entire season. If you're scouring the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for the next player to come out of nowhere and hit it big, you'll want to check in with the team at SportsLine. Their proven projection model has evaluated all of the 2019 NFL offseason news and storylines and identified 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you should be all over, just like when it called Andrew Luck's huge season last year coming off an injury.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. He has been overlooked in early drafts because he split time with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year. He's been the 15th quarterback off the board, on average, thus far.

However, Winston is getting a fresh start with aggressive play-caller Bruce Arians, who has endorsed the FSU product as his clear-cut starter multiple times this offseason. In large part thanks to a porous defense last year, the Bucs were regularly playing from behind, giving the offense plenty of chances to air it out.

Winston and Fitzpatrick's combined numbers would have finished No. 2 among Fantasy quarterbacks last year. If Winston receives every snap this season, he could be in line for elite Fantasy production, especially with tight end O.J. Howard back to full strength. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Winston as the 11th-best quarterback, in the same tier with signal callers like Deshaun Watson, Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield, all of whom are going off the board well before he is.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Titans running back Derrick Henry. The former Alabama star finished last year with a bang, rushing for 585 yards and seven touchdowns in the final four weeks of the season. However, owners are still having a hard time deciding if that was a true turning point for Henry after a lackluster first three months of the season.

But when you consider that Henry faced more defenders in the box (7.4) and more stacked fronts (44.7 percent) than any other running back in the league, his 1,059-yard, 12-touchdown season buoyed by that late run was remarkable. With Tennessee adding more talent at wide receiver and quarterback Marcus Mariota looking healthy entering the 2019 season, Henry could face lighter boxes and put up league-winning numbers. That's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 12 running back despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 17.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.