Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top projection model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

The offseason has been full of surprises, with Odell Beckham Jr. dealt from the Giants to the Browns and Antonio Brown shipped from the Steelers to the Raiders. And in more stunning wide receiver news recently, the NFL announced that it would not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after abuse allegations surfaced. Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, is now expected to be back in his role as Kansas City's ultimate deep-ball threat and is shooting back up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings in a hurry. Hill had a dozen receiving touchdowns last season and could continue his torrid pace in Kansas City's high-flying attack. Elsewhere, stud running backs Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott are absent from training camp as they seek new deals, which could force owners to be on the lookout for 2019 Fantasy football sleepers who can hold down the fort if they lose stars to a contractual dispute, suspension or injury. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine are the best way to find those hidden gems, just like when they were all over Andrew Luck's huge 2018 season that few saw coming.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. The second-round pick out of Texas A&M took on a larger role in the Cardinals' offense as his rookie season went on in 2018, catching 43 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns before missing the final four games with a broken foot.

This year, he's healthy and has the benefit of playing in a new offense run by first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who oversaw an air-raid offense at Texas Tech. With No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray now at quarterback, the Cardinals will likely run an up-tempo offense and throw the football regularly, benefiting Kirk in a big way. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot him ahead of receivers like Tyler Boyd and Sammy Watkins, who are going at least a full round ahead of him according to the latest ADP data.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions running back C.J. Anderson. After excelling as an off-the-street replacement for Todd Gurley late in the 2018-19 season, Anderson signed with the Lions to give them strong depth with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. And while Johnson is expected to handle early-down work and Riddick the go-to receiving option out of the backfield, Anderson will push Johnson if he doesn't produce or is injured.

That's a distinct possibility given that Johnson entered the league with a history of shoulder and lower-body injuries at Auburn and then missed the final six games of his rookie season with a knee strain. Anderson should get opportunities, and if he was productive enough to siphon carries from Gurley last postseason, he'll have a shot to earn a solid role in Detroit. That's why SportsLine ranks him ahead of Dion Lewis, Justice Hill and Adrian Peterson, all of whom are all being drafted two rounds earlier than Anderson according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.