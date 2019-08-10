Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated computer model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The 2019 NFL preseason is well underway and fans everywhere are gathering their first live impressions as they continue their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray was impressive in his debut for the Cardinals, completing 6-of-7 passes against the Chargers in limited action. How Murray fares in the preseason will not only impact where he lands in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings, but could also lead to adjustments for other Arizona players like David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. On the other side of the ball in that matchup, Los Angeles didn't appear to miss Melvin Gordon, who is continuing his holdout, as Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler two popular picks to be 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, combined for 10 carries for 62 yards and a score. With plenty of games and NFL news to keep tabs on, be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It has a history of finding overlooked sleepers like Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and 49ers running back Matt Breida just last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He put together yet another solid Fantasy season in 2018, finishing as the seventh-best quarterback, and was fewer than 20 points away from being a top-five QB.

Doug Baldwin's limited action in 2018 didn't slow Wilson either, so there shouldn't be too much concern that the receiver won't be back in Seattle in 2019. That's especially true because the Seahawks invested a second-round pick in D.K. Metcalf, likely the most physically imposing receiver available in the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP, players have been sleeping on Wilson, waiting until the eighth round in CBS Sports standard 12-team leagues. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings slot Wilson ahead of Carson Wentz (seventh round ADP) and even Baker Mayfield (sixth), so there's value in grabbing the veteran, who just signed a four-year, $140 million extension this offseason.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions running back C.J. Anderson. The Rams signed Anderson off the street in 2018, but he become a key cog in their run to the Super Bowl after Todd Gurley battled knee issues late in the season.

And while his performance was somewhat surprising, it wasn't completely out of left field because he had three prior seasons with at least 700 yards rushing. Anderson also has 22 career rushing touchdowns. He signed an offseason deal with the Lions, where he'll compliment second-year pro Kerryon Johnson, who has sky-high upside, but injury history as well.

Anderson is going off the board late in drafts with a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 147. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019, however, place him ahead of backs like Ronald Jones, Chris Thompson and Royce Freeman, all of whom are going off the board three rounds earlier.

