Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated computer model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

NFL training camps open soon and the annual Hall of Fame Game on August 1 is quickly approaching. Over the course of the next two months, owners everywhere will be keeping close tabs on the evolving 2019 Fantasy football rankings to track players rising and falling as the latest reports roll in. Pay close enough attention and you can find a player like Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who used his new role in Matt Nagy's offense last year to become one of the league's most exciting young Fantasy football breakouts. He racked up 1,169 yards from scrimmage with eight total touchdowns and could be poised for another major role in 2019. Cohen is now a known asset, but there will be plenty of 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will ultimately define the season. During your draft prep, you need to consult the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from SportsLine to identify which players to target and which ones to avoid. The model has a track record of success too, like labeling Colts quarterback Andrew Luck one of its top Fantasy football sleepers last season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis. The second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington came on strong late last season, with 20 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns in the final five games. Those gaudy numbers came despite playing in a San Francisco offense that averaged just 16 points per game during that stretch.

This year, Pettis should be a focal point of a much more productive offense with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon returning from torn ACLs as well as the offseason additions of Tevin Coleman, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd and Jordan Matthews. A revamped attack is why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Pettis as the No. 25 wide receiver despite an ADP of 33.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber. The former undrafted free agent burst onto the scene last season with 871 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. However, with so much off-season news about 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones, Barber is only the No. 40 running back being selected according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Not only does the model have Barber outperforming Jones considerably, finishing 13 spots ahead of him in its projected Fantasy football rankings 2019, but it also has him worthy of flex consideration as its No. 32 running back overall. That's because Barber showed some wiggle, ranking 10th in the NFL with 62 evaded tackles last season. His skill set and overall dependability give him a clear leg up in a Bruce Arians offense that values those traits considerably.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.