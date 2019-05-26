Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

Fantasy football championships can't necessarily be won or lost in the offseason, but Fantasy football owners can definitely gain a leg up on their competition by compiling research ahead of the season. This NFL offseason has seen some major shakeups to the Fantasy football landscape with big-time playmakers like Antonio Brown, Nick Foles, Odell Beckham Jr. and Le'Veon Bell all finding new homes. Will Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP, help Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette return to Fantasy relevancy after rushing for just 439 yards and five touchdowns last season? Will Brown score double-digit touchdowns for the fifth time in his last six seasons, or will he regress with Derek Carr as his quarterback in Oakland? These are the types of questions Fantasy football owners will have to answer before deciding which players to draft and which players to avoid in their upcoming 2019 Fantasy football drafts. Luckily for Fantasy football owners everywhere, SportsLine's advanced computer model has already released its 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Their proven model has a solid track record of determining Fantasy football sleepers year after year, just like when it nailed Andrew Luck's impressive comeback that saw him throw for over 4,500 yards and 39 touchdowns.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The 34-year-old rebounded last year after a disappointing season in 2017 following Atlanta's NFC Championship win. However, lingering concerns over a Falcons offense that has ranked 10th or worse in scoring the last two seasons after leading the league in 2016 are causing Ryan to be drafted seventh among quarterbacks according to Fantasy football ADP data.

However, SportsLine projects Ryan to be the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in the entire league this season, outperforming every other player at the position except reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Ryan has thrown for at least 4,900 yards and 35 touchdowns in two of the last three seasons. That's top-of-the-line productivity, but he's going off the board three rounds after Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Ravens running back Mark Ingram. Ingram found a new home in Baltimore this offseason after spending his first eight seasons in New Orleans. Ingram's expected to take over the lead role in Baltimore's backfield alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's shown the ability to shift the opposing defenses attention away from the Ravens' running backs.

That bodes well for the former Heisman Trophy winner, who's averaged over 4.5 yards per carry in each of his last four seasons. Ingram also rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his last three campaigns and is expected to get more opportunities to produce solid Fantasy numbers now that he isn't sharing the backfield with Alvin Kamara. The team at SportsLine is projecting Ingram to give Fantasy football owners the same type of production as running backs like Phillip Lindsay, Marlon Mack and Sony Michel, all players who are currently being drafted higher than him.

