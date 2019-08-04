Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The key to finding top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers is following NFL news and storylines as training camps play out. Last season, James Conner's opportunity was brought on by Le'Veon Bell's decision to hold out from the Steelers. Patrick Mahomes went from backup to the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback after Alex Smith was traded by the Chiefs, shooting up Fantasy football rankings everywhere. And Chris Carson ended up being a top-15 Fantasy running back for the Seahawks after Rashaad Penny got off to a slow start in camp. So when news like Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott holding out of camp breaks, you should pay close attention as you work on your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. The team at SportsLine has revealed its latest Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets. Their proven model has consistently identified sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Breida had an ADP in the ninth round, but was ranked ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, Adams was labeled as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown. One of the fastest receivers in the league, Brown flashed big-play capabilities in Baltimore last season despite inconsistent play at quarterback. He caught 42 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns, and his 17.0 yards-per-catch average put him in the top 10 in the NFL.

Now, he's expected to be a central part of Buffalo's passing attack as he teams up with Zay Jones. Second-year quarterback Josh Allen showed he has a big arm as a rookie in 2018 and has had an entire offseason to improve.

However, Fantasy players have been sleeping on Brown in early drafts thus far. He's been going off the board in the 20th round, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings have him slotted ahead of receivers like D.K. Metcalf (12th round ADP), N'Keal Harry (13th) and Curtis Samuel (13th), so he's a player with a strong chance to return more value than his ADP suggests.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler looks like he's on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Fantasy football owners are sleeping on him in the early going this season.

Roethlisberger is currently the No. 11 quarterback coming off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, going in the seventh round on average. However, he led the league in passing yards a year ago with 5,129 and threw 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Even with wide receiver Antonio Brown in Oakland, Roethlisberger has JuJu Smith-Schuster to lean on in the passing game along with Donte Moncrief, James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings show Roethlisberger as a top-five quarterback option ahead of players going two full rounds earlier like Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

