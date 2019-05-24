Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

The 2019 NFL season is quickly approaching as teams across the league have officially began OTAs. Fantasy football owners everywhere are excited about the possibilities of what Odell Beckham Jr. can bring to the table as he joins a loaded Cleveland Browns offense that also features quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku. Beckham has been a big focus of 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. The Browns will also add a Fantasy stud when running back Kareem Hunt returns from his eight-game suspension. Elsewhere in the league, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will hope to return to Fantasy relevancy with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown and incoming rookie running back Josh Jacobs. Knowing how a player will adjust to a new offensive scheme can be tricky, which is exactly why you'll want a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings to help you identify which players are poised for big years. That's why you'll want to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from SportsLine before conducting your own research. Their proven model has a track record of calling Fantasy football sleepers, just like when it nailed Andrew Luck's impressive comeback last season after coming off a shoulder injury.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The 34-year-old rebounded last year after a disappointing season in 2017 following Atlanta's NFC Championship win. However, lingering concerns over a Falcons offense that has ranked 10th or worse in scoring the last two seasons after leading the league in 2016 are causing Ryan to be drafted seventh among quarterbacks according to Fantasy football ADP data.

However, SportsLine projects Ryan to be the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in the entire league this season, outperforming every other player at the position except reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Ryan has thrown for at least 4,900 yards and 35 touchdowns in two of the last three seasons. That's top-of-the-line productivity, but he's going off the board three rounds after Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

Williams was a major factor in Kansas City making it to the AFC Championship Game last season after Hunt was suspended. In fact, he tallied 10 total touchdowns over the final six games of the season, which includes his impressive performances in the playoffs. In two postseason games, Williams averaged over 4.5 yards per carry while also adding 10 catches for 91 yards and two scores. Nevertheless, he's flying under the radar in drafts so far. In fact, his Fantasy football ADP is just the 13th-best running back, not even an RB1.

Williams proved he's a lethal weapon out of the backfield, which bodes well for an offense that averaged over 425 yards and 35 points per game last season, which both ranked No. 1 in the NFL. The team at SportsLine is projecting Williams to have similar production as backs like David Johnson, Todd Gurley, and Chubb, all of whom are being drafted before him.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.