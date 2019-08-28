Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

There are plenty of questions as the 2019 NFL schedule unfolds in Week 1. Will Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for an eye-popping 50 touchdowns last season, continue to let it fly in his sophomore season? Mahomes is a staple atop the 2019 Fantasy football rankings, but what should you expect from the second-year signal caller, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Damien Williams, tight end Travis Kelce, and the rest of Kansas City's offense? Bears rookie running back David Montgomery appears poised to break out in an offense that saw the now-departed Jordan Howard rush for nine scores last season. Where should Montgomery be among your 2019 Fantasy football picks? And what other backs can you pivot to? Questions like those are why you'll want to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from SportsLine before identifying which players will exceed their ADP. Their model has repeatedly predicted Fantasy football sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu remains one of Atlanta's most productive receivers even though he doesn't garner the same headlines as Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley. Sanu has also been a consistent threat for owners, finishing as a top-30 Fantasy receiver in many formats the past two seasons. Last year, he hit 10-plus points in non-PPR leagues six times, and he's racked up 133 receptions for 1,541 yards and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons. Sanu's big-bodied frame and the fact that he'll see ample one-on-one coverage opposite Jones make him one of the exciting Fantasy football sleepers 2019.

Despite his productive performances, Fantasy football owners are still sleeping on him, waiting until the 12th round to draft him, according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him listed ahead of players like Corey Davis, DeSean Jackson and Courtland Sutton, all receivers going off the board earlier than Sanu.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Titans running back Dion Lewis.

Lewis' first year in Tennessee was a disappointment to many Fantasy owners even though he ended up with over 900 yards from scrimmage. Now in his second year with the Titans, Lewis expects to see his role expand as a pass-catching back. Last season, Lewis caught 59 passes for 400 yards and a score, while his 59 receptions were the most of his career. He'll continue to be a major factor out of the backfield throughout the season, especially with Derrick Henry dealing with a lower leg injury that has kept him out most of the preseason.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Lewis to outperform fellow running backs like Howard and Darrell Henderson, two players flying off the board earlier.

