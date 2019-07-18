Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that predicted Andrew Luck's huge season

With rookies set to report to NFL training camps in less than a week, the NFL news cycle is beginning to rev up. One of the biggest NFL headlines involves Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, who told the Los Angeles Chargers he wants a new deal before this season or to be traded. A blockbuster move like that would shake up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings in a major way. If Gordon is dealt, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, his backups in Los Angeles, could also become 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day. With news coming in constantly and the possibility of injuries and depth chart shuffling increasing as training camps get underway, you need to see the optimal 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven projection model and 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have a history of calling sleepers, just like when they predicted Andrew Luck's huge year in 2018 as he came off a serious shoulder injury.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. He has been overlooked in early drafts because he split time with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year. He's been the 15th quarterback off the board, on average, thus far.

However, Winston is getting a fresh start with aggressive play-caller Bruce Arians, who has endorsed the FSU product as his clear-cut starter multiple times this offseason. In large part thanks to a porous defense last year, the Bucs were regularly playing from behind, giving the offense plenty of chances to air it out.

Winston and Fitzpatrick's combined numbers would have finished No. 2 among Fantasy quarterbacks last year. If Winston receives every snap this season, he could be in line for elite Fantasy production, especially with tight end O.J. Howard back to full strength. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Winston as the 11th-best quarterback, in the same tier with signal callers like Deshaun Watson, Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield, all of whom are going off the board well before he is.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Packers running back Aaron Jones. He finished outside the top 20 in total Fantasy points for running backs last season, but the model views him as a top-15 option this year.

That's because he put up huge numbers late last season after Ty Montgomery was traded and Jones took full control of No. 1 running back duties away from Jamaal Williams. Jones, an unheralded fifth-round pick out of UTEP in 2017, scored seven total touchdowns over the last six weeks of the season. He also had at least 90 yards from scrimmage in four of those last six games.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 project Jones to outperform fellow running backs like Leonard Fournette and Marlon Mack, both of whom are currently being drafted higher than he is.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.