Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated model that predicted Andrew Luck's strong season

The 2019 NFL offseason has been full of surprises, with Odell Beckham Jr. being dealt from the Giants to the Browns and Antonio Brown being traded from the Steelers to the Raiders. And in more stunning wide receiver news, the NFL recently announced that it would not be suspending Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after abuse allegations surfaced this offseason. Hill is now expected to be back in his role as Kansas City's ultimate deep-ball threat and is climbing up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Elsewhere, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott are reportedly threatening holdouts as training camp nears and that's going to force Fantasy football owners to be on the lookout for the Fantasy football sleepers who can hold down the fort if they lose stars to contractual disputes, suspensions or injuries. And before you determine which 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target this season, first be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine that called Andrew Luck's strong season in 2018 after battling shoulder injuries.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. He has been overlooked in early drafts because he split time with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year. He's been the 15th quarterback off the board, on average, thus far.

However, Winston is getting a fresh start with aggressive play-caller Bruce Arians, who has endorsed the FSU product as his clear-cut starter multiple times this offseason. In large part thanks to a porous defense last year, the Bucs were regularly playing from behind, giving the offense plenty of chances to air it out.

Winston and Fitzpatrick's combined numbers would have finished No. 2 among Fantasy quarterbacks last year. If Winston receives every snap this season, he could be in line for elite Fantasy production, especially with tight end O.J. Howard back to full strength. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Winston as the 11th-best quarterback, in the same tier with signal callers like Deshaun Watson, Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield, all of whom are going off the board well before he is.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. The second-round pick out of Texas A&M grew into a larger role in Arizona's offense as his rookie season unfolded in 2018, catching 43 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns before missing the final four games of the season with a broken foot.

Kirk will enter this season healthy and he's expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Arizona hiring Kliff Kingsbury, who ran an air-raid offense at Texas Tech. With No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback, the Cardinals are going to be running an up-tempo offense where they are throwing the football regularly and Kirk figures to benefit in a big way. That's exactly why SportsLine's model ranks Kirk ahead of receivers like Tyler Boyd and Sammy Watkins, both of whom are currently being drafted higher than he is.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.