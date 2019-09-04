Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top-rated simulation that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

Anyone who drafted LeSean McCoy held their breath over the weekend when Shady was unexpectedly released by the Buffalo Bills as part of their 53-man roster cut-down. The 11-year veteran was let go by the Bills after four seasons and 3,814 rushing yards. McCoy was quickly snapped up by the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $4 million deal that also re-unites him with coach Andy Reid, a coach-RB tandem that made McCoy a household name in Philadelphia. The six-time Pro Bowler was instantly welcomed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted fire and strength emojis with the news. Where should McCoy be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? And in a crowded Kansas City backfield, could he become one of this season's biggest 2019 Fantasy football sleepers? Your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep isn't complete until you have answers to questions about McCoy and running backs like Ezekiel Elliott, who ended his holdout on Wednesday after signing a record-setting extension. Their Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the model at SportsLine will help you navigate the uncertainty. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. One of the main reasons Jones is a sleeper is that he's coming off a knee injury that ended his 2018 campaign after 12 games. Before then, though, he was a favorite target of quarterback Matthew Stafford, catching 35 passes for 508 yards and five touchdowns last season. Jones racked up 61 catches for a career-best 1,101 yards in 2017, so the ability is clearly there for the seventh-year veteran.

Jones had a quiet preseason, catching just one pass for seven yards in the Lions' third exhibition game. But he is primed to be a solid contributor on a team that likely will be throwing it early and often in 2019.

Titans running back Derrick Henry. The former Heisman winner was limited in the preseason by a calf injury sustained on the first day of practice, but he vows he is 100 percent heading into Week 1 on Sunday against the Browns. The workhorse back is coming off a 1,059-yard, 15-touchdown season that was a career best by over 300 yards.

Henry is among the toughest running backs in the NFL to tackle, averaging 4.6 yards per carry after close-in (defenders getting within one yard), and only has one career rushing fumble in 501 carries.

