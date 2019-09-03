Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from top simulation that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

The AFC South and 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere have changed drastically in the last month. The reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans lost their starting running back when Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL on the first drive of the team's third preseason game. In Indianapolis, shock waves were sent through the entire league when quarterback Andrew Luck suddenly announced his retirement. Luck was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns last season. Now, Jacoby Brissett finds himself in the same position he was in 2017, when he was the Colts' starting quarterback while Luck missed the entire season with a shoulder injury. Will Brissett be better prepared for his role in 2019? Is he one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target? Fantasy football owners will need to take a long look at the draft board to identify which players could potentially be Fantasy football sleepers 2019. Identifying a underrated player can help you bring home a championship, which is exactly why you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 for your upcoming draft. The team at SportsLine has a proven track record of identifying sleepers in recent years like Matt Breida, Kenny Golladay, Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has major upside because of his ability to rack up yards with his legs. Last season, he had 147 rushing attempts for 695 yards and five touchdowns. The second year quarterback out of Louisville is well aware he needs to work on his footwork in the pocket, which will ultimately improve his passing numbers. He finished the 2018 regular season with just 1,201 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. However, reports out of Baltimore indicate the Ravens' offense is being tailored to suit Jackson's game: aggressive with the run and selective with the pass.

That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2019 list Jackson as a borderline QB1, expected to give Fantasy owners similar production as Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson, two quarterbacks going off the board at least two rounds before him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp recorded 566 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games a year ago. An ACL injury shortened his stellar 2018 campaign, but he is expected to be ready for the Rams' season-opener against the Panthers. Last season, Kupp scored at least 12 points in PPR leagues six of the eight games he appeared in, including five games with at least 17. And with an explosive offense that also features the likes of Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, Kupp will certainly draw plenty of one-on-one coverage, making him a WR2 to target in all leagues.

Despite his productive performances last season, Fantasy football owners are still sleeping on Kupp in 2019, waiting until the fifth round to draft him, according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him slotted ahead of Julian Edelman and T.Y. Hilton, two receivers going off the board earlier than he is.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season, and find out.