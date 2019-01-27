Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that beat experts says start Brandin Cooks, sit C.J. Anderson

Only two teams remain in the 2019 NFL Playoff picture: the NFC's Los Angeles Rams and the AFC's New England Patriots. These two teams will square off in the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta, and if you're playing in any kind of postseason Fantasy game, finding reliable Fantasy football rankings is key. You can only pick between Tom Brady and Jared Goff at quarterback. At tight end, it's Rob Gronkowski, Gerald Everett, or Tyler Higbee. At running back, you have more options, with players like James White, Sony Michel, Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson, and Rex Burkhead still in the player pool. But who should you start? Who should you sit? And which sleepers can win your league? Before you set any lineups, check out the top 2019 Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's Projection Model.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. But with so many lineups bound to look the same with such a small pool of players, it's really knowing which stars to avoid that will make the difference this week with your Fantasy football lineups.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Super Bowl LIII is a revenge game for Cooks. He was traded from New England to Los Angeles in the off-season and will aim for a huge performance against his former team.

He's coming off a strong showing against the Saints, who drafted Cooks in the first round in 2014. Cooks brought in seven of eight targets for 107 yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime win in the NFC Championship Game. The fifth-year receiver's elite speed makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders and he's capable of getting behind the defense for a chunk play at any given moment. Plus, the Patriots have given up six receiving touchdowns in two postseason games thus far. Lock Cooks in your lineup and look for big upside against the Patriots.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings: C.J. Anderson, who has four touchdowns in his last four games, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five in Atlanta.

Anderson out-snapped Gurley 37-32 in the NFC Championship Game and out-touched him 17-5, but Gurley still wound up outscoring Anderson thanks to a second-quarter touchdown run. With an extra week to get his injured knee healthy, Gurley should be ready for a larger workload like he had in the divisional round, where he ran for 115 yards and a score.

The Super Bowl is a game where you need your stars to shine if you're going to come away with the Lombardi Trophy, and the Rams need the more explosive Gurley against a Patriots squad that has experience on its side. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have Gurley as the No. 1 back for Super Bowl Sunday. Don't be concerned about his recent injury issues -- start Gurley with confidence against the Patriots.

