Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that beat experts says start Gerald Everett, sit C.J. Anderson

Rams vs. Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl brings tough decisions for Fantasy owners as two of the league's most explosive offenses duke it out. Proven Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out whether Todd Gurley or C.J. Anderson is the safer bet in Los Angeles' backfield. Can Sony Michel continue to put up massive numbers against a Rams run defense that has stifled opponents throughout the playoffs? Will Brandin Cooks capitalize on the revenge game narrative and put up week-winning numbers against his former team? And will Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski build on the 11 targets he received in the AFC Championship Game or continue struggling like he has all season? Before you lock in any lineups, check out the latest Fantasy football rankings for the 2019 Super Bowl from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. But with so many lineups bound to look the same with such a small pool of players, it's really knowing which stars to avoid that will make the difference this week with your Fantasy football lineups.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

Everett is coming off a solid showing against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, catching two of four targets for 50 yards. The second-year tight end had the longest play of the game for either team, racking up 39 yards on a fourth quarter catch-and-run.

Everett will be a major factor again on Sunday against the Patriots, who have struggled to guard the position in recent weeks. In fact, New England has given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends thus far in the playoffs, including two in the fourth quarter against the Chargers. Lock in Everett in your 2019 Super Bowl Fantasy football lineups and look for sky-high upside against the Patriots.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings: C.J. Anderson, who has four touchdowns in his last four games, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five in Atlanta.

Anderson out-snapped Gurley 37-32 in the NFC Championship Game and out-touched him 17-5, but Gurley still wound up outscoring Anderson thanks to a second-quarter touchdown run. With an extra week to get his injured knee healthy, Gurley should be ready for a larger workload like he had in the divisional round, where he ran for 115 yards and a score.

The Super Bowl is a game where you need your stars to shine if you're going to come away with the Lombardi Trophy, and the Rams need the more explosive Gurley against a Patriots squad that has experience on its side. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have Gurley as the No. 1 back for Super Bowl Sunday. Don't be concerned about his recent injury issues -- start Gurley with confidence against the Patriots.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren't even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers in the Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. You absolutely need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.