Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that beat experts says start Gerald Everett, sit Cordarrelle Patterson

The 2019 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots marks the end of the season. While many Fantasy football leagues concluded in Weeks 16 and 17, postseason leagues will wrap up on Sunday, which means finding reliable Fantasy football rankings is key. These contests come in different formats, but the ultimate objective is to identify the players who will produce the most when the Patriots and Rams meet up in the Atlanta Super Bowl. The Rams regularly use two running backs, while the Patriots use three, even four at times. Both teams love to spread the ball around to various receivers and tights ends as well, making your sit-start decisions even more challenging.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. But with so many lineups bound to look the same with such a small pool of players, it's really knowing which stars to avoid that will make the difference this week with your Fantasy football lineups.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

Everett is coming off a solid showing against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, catching two of four targets for 50 yards. The second-year tight end had the longest play of the game for either team, racking up 39 yards on a fourth quarter catch-and-run.

Everett will be a major factor again on Sunday against the Patriots, who have struggled to guard the position in recent weeks. In fact, New England has given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends thus far in the playoffs, including two in the fourth quarter against the Chargers. Lock in Everett in your 2019 Super Bowl Fantasy football lineups and look for sky-high upside against the Patriots.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings: Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson finishes dead last among the seven receivers ranked by the model.

Patterson is a do-it-all player who returns kicks, lines up at receiver, and runs the ball out of the backfield. He's been a big part of New England's game plan multiple times this season, with two games with at least five targets and two other games where he's carried the ball at least 10 times.

But he was often being used as an injury replacement in those situations, so with the Patriots at virtually 100 percent health on offense for the Super Bowl 2019, Patterson's opportunities will be limited. The model projects him to produce just 3.5 Fantasy points, well below players like Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan. Patterson is a player to completely avoid in Fantasy contests for Super Bowl 53.

