Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that beat experts says start Gerald Everett, sit Rex Burkhead

Postseason Fantasy football championships are on the line this week, magnifying every decision you make after consulting a proven set of 2019 Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings. Is Josh Reynolds or Chris Hogan a better deep sleeper at receiver? Can Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put up league-winning numbers against a tough Los Angeles defense? Can you trust Sony Michel to have another big game against a Rams defense that hasn't allowed an opposing running back to rush for 50 yards in the 2019 NFL playoffs? And what should you expect from L.A. running back Todd Gurley after he had just four attempts last time out? Before trying to answer questions such as these and locking in lineups for the 2019 Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots, be sure to look at the up-to-the-minute Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. But with so many lineups bound to look the same with such a small pool of players, it's really knowing which stars to avoid that will make the difference this week with your Fantasy football lineups.

During Championship Week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the 2019 Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

Everett is coming off a solid showing against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, catching two of four targets for 50 yards. The second-year tight end had the longest play of the game for either team, racking up 39 yards on a fourth quarter catch-and-run.

Everett will be a major factor again on Sunday against the Patriots, who have struggled to guard the position in recent weeks. In fact, New England has given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends thus far in the playoffs, including two in the fourth quarter against the Chargers. Lock in Everett in your 2019 Super Bowl Fantasy football lineups and look for sky-high upside against the Patriots.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings: Patriots running back Rex Burkhead stumbles big-time despite his recent heater.

Burkhead was heavily involved in the Patriots' game plan against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. He had 12 rushing attempts for 41 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in all four of his targets for 23 yards. He has recorded touchdowns in three consecutive games, but SportsLine's model says he'll stumble this week, ranking him as just the fifth-best running back in a single-game slate and projecting far less Fantasy production than both James White and Sony Michel.

The Rams have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in their last four games. Plus, the Rams' defensive front is permitting just 2.3 yards per carry in the postseason. Burkhead is a player you'll want to avoid in the Atlanta Super Bowl.

