Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that beat experts says start Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks

Super Bowl LIII features some of the league's top playmakers as the New England Patriots square off against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams and Patriots feature two of league's most potent offenses and oddsmakers are expecting them to light up the scoreboard in Super Bowl LIII. In fact, the total for Super Bowl LIII opened at 57.5, which is a record for the highest Super Bowl total of all time.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Rams wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods might have had more prolific regular seasons, but Edelman is the most consistent option available at the position for the Atlanta Super Bowl. He has seen double-digit targets in five of his last six games and has rewarded his Fantasy owners by turning those looks into 43 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns.

That's an average of seven catches for 94 yards per game, with the added upside of multiple touchdowns. In the three Super Bowls he's played since becoming a starter for the Patriots, Edelman has 21 catches for 292 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he can give you points as a runner, passer and punt returner, as New England constantly schemes creative ways of getting him the football.

Another player the model loves on Super Bowl Sunday: Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Super Bowl LIII is a revenge game for Cooks. Cooks was traded from New England to Los Angeles in the offseason and will look to have a huge performance against his former team.

He's coming off a strong showing against the Saints, the team who drafted Cooks in the first round in 2014. Cooks brought in seven of eight targets for 107 yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. The fifth-year receiver's elite speed makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders and he's capable of getting behind the defense for a big play at any given moment. Plus, the Patriots have given up six receiving touchdowns in two postseason games thus far. Lock Cooks in your lineup and look for big upside against the Patriots.

