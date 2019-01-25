Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that beat experts says start Julian Edelman, sit Rex Burkhead

With a limited number of players in the pool, creating optimal Fantasy football lineups for the 2019 Super Bowl is all about understanding the matchups. Many lineups will feature stars like Sony Michel and Todd Gurley, but consulting reliable Fantasy football rankings can help you find a satellite running back or slot receiver who can take advantage of a matchup against a burnable player in the secondary or a linebacker who's vulnerable in coverage. Is Gerald Everett a superior option at tight over Rob Gronkowski? Is Josh Reynolds ranked higher than Chris Hogan? Before you lock in any Fantasy football lineups for Patriots vs. Rams, check out the latest Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. But with so many lineups bound to look the same with such a small pool of players, it's really knowing which stars to avoid that will make the difference this week with your Fantasy football lineups.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Rams wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods might have had more prolific regular seasons, but Edelman is the most consistent option available at the position for the Atlanta Super Bowl. He has seen double-digit targets in five of his last six games and has rewarded his Fantasy owners by turning those looks into 43 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns.

That's an average of seven catches for 94 yards per game, with the added upside of multiple touchdowns. In the three Super Bowls he's played since becoming a starter for the Patriots, Edelman has 21 catches for 292 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he can give you points as a runner, passer and punt returner, as New England constantly schemes creative ways of getting him the football.

And a massive shocker: Patriots running back Rex Burkhead stumbles this week against the Rams despite his huge numbers against the Chiefs last week.

Burkhead's productivity has been mixed this season as he's battled injuries and split snaps with Sony Michel and James White. But his versatility and skills were on display against the Chiefs last week as he took 12 carries and caught all four of his targets, accounting for 64 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

But the model is fading his chances of getting that kind of production again this week, ranking him as the fifth-best running back in this matchup and projecting far less Fantasy production for him than either of the other New England backs. He's a player to avoid in Super Bowl LIII.

