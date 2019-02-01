Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that crushed experts says start Josh Reynolds, sit Chris Hogan

Season-long Fantasy leagues are long over, but the 2019 NFL playoffs gave players second life with a variety of tournaments and contests. The 2019 Super Bowl is the last chance to set Fantasy football lineups before a long off-season that will stretch through September, so every decision will be crucial if you're looking to close out a playoff contest or league. Regardless of format, proven Fantasy football rankings will let you know exactly what to expect from every player in Patriots vs. Rams on Sunday. Should you start Tom Brady or Jared Goff? What about Julian Edelman or Robert Woods? And what should you do at tight end between Rob Gronkowski and Gerald Everett? Before setting your lineups, see what the team at SportsLine has to say. Their model has run every possible scenario, crunched the numbers and come up with the most precise Fantasy football rankings and projections for the 2019 Super Bowl.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league and going home empty-handed.

During Championship Week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the 2019 Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

If you have Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks or Robert Woods, you're likely starting them in the 2019 Super Bowl. However, if you're looking for options beyond them at wide receiver or for a flex spot, Reynolds provides plenty of value and has mouth-watering upside in what should be a high-scoring game.

Since Cooper Kupp was lost for the season, Reynolds has taken on an expanded role as Goff's No. 3 option at wide receiver. He's had at least seven targets in five of his last eight games, and when he's received that level of workload, he's turned in an average of 14.3 points per game in PPR leagues. At 6-foot-3, he's a valuable red-zone threat, and the added touchdown potential makes him a strong candidate for your Fantasy football lineups.

One player the model is fading in its Fantasy football rankings for the 2019 Super Bowl: Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The veteran receiver is on the field regularly for the Patriots and has been a noticeable part of the postseason game plan with eight total catches on 12 targets. However, those haven't led to much production since he's only averaging 7.3 yards per reception in the playoffs and has only scored one touchdown since Week 2 of the regular season.

The model projects a large drop in production between the top four receiving options in Super Bowl 53 and Hogan. In fact, he's projected to produce just 5.7 Fantasy points, about the same as Phillip Dorsett, who is owned in a smaller percentage of Fantasy leagues. There are far better value Fantasy football picks available than Hogan for the Super Bowl 2019.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren't even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers in the Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. You absolutely need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.